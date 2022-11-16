Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said earlier this year that Rawalpindi Express, his biography, is in production. The announcement triggered a discussion over who will be the pacer. The actor-singer Umair Jaswal will portray Akhtar in the movie, according to recent reports.

On Wednesday, Jaswal took to Instagram and shared a poster of himself wearing Akhtar’s number 14 jersey. “I’m honoured to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akhtar on the big screen in Rawalpindi Express. With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavours. We look forward to bringing to you a first of its kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition,” the ‘Gagar’ singer announced.

Fellow celebrities dropped by to congratulate the Yalghaar actor. Musician Bilal Maqsood wrote, “that’s amazing” while designer Munib Nawaz congratulated him. His brothers, Uzair and Yasir Jaswal also dropped by to show some love.

The biopic is produced by Q Films Productions, with Muhammad Faraz Qaiser directing and Qaiser Nawaz writing the script.

“The film will span the years 1975 to 2002 and requires bodily development to be demonstrated by an actor,” Faraz told Khaleej Times. Umair Jaswal is a sports and fitness enthusiast who has spent months improving his physique and level of fitness, making him the ideal choice for the job. His commitment is unmatched, and he recognises the seriousness of the job and the dedication needed to bring the renowned cricketer Shoaib Akhtar to life on screen.

He shared that the singer has a keen understanding of the bowling technique that Akhtar was famous for and he feels extremely pleased to have him on board. He shared that the team and him are looking forward to start filming in December this year in Pakistan, Dubai, New Zealand and Australia.

The singer-actor told the publication that this project “is a dream come true” for him as an actor and how he feels extremely fortunate to be playing the pacer on screen. “His life is an inspiration. He is not just a superstar in Pakistan but for all cricket lovers globally. It is a huge responsibility to shoulder, and I am completely aware of this. I am cherishing every moment of this journey and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort,” said Jaswal.

He pointed out that Akhtar has shared a number of tales as well as the ups and downs he went through to become the famous international figure he is today. The Waar actor hopes that the story they have in store for the public will be a hit.

The remaining cast members are still to be revealed. Release day for the movie Rawalpindi Express is set for November 16, 2023.