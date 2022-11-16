Four terrorists killed in DI Khan joint operation

Dera Ismail Khan police in joint operation with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces killed four terrorists who were planning to carry out terrorist activities in the area. According to a police spokesman, the successful operation was conducted at the Maddi area of Kulachi tehsil after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. After verifying reports, the law enforcement personnel conducted a raid. As the area was encircled, terrorists opened fire, causing the raiding team to retaliate. During the shootout, an improvised explosive device (IED) also exploded. As a result, four terrorists were killed. The police and security forces also destroyed several hideouts of terrorists during the operation. The spokesperson said that the terrorists killed were involved in attacks on the police force besides other terror and subversive activities. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) recovered explosive material, weapons including five SMG, seven hand-grenades, magazines, mobile phones, and a motorcycle.