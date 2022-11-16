Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Film and TV actor Saba Qamar Zaman lost her elder brother on Tuesday, her manager confirmed. The elder brother of the ‘Fraud’ actor passed away on Tuesday, she announced via Instagram stories. “Munna,” she wrote in the text post on the photo and video sharing application followed by a broken heart emoji. Sharing the screengrab on her handle, Saba’s manager and close friend Meshal Cheema confirmed the unfortunate news. She wrote, “This is very unfortunate and extremely shocking for me to announce that Saba’s brother has died today in the morning so everyone pls take a moment and pray for the departed soul.” “May Allah (SWT) grant him higher ranks in Jannah and give him family sabar to go through this loss. Ameen,” Cheema added. Several social users including showbiz celebrities extended their condolences to the grieving family. To note, Saba Qamar had lost her father at a very young age and she along with her siblings was raised by a single mother.