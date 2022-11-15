Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

On Tuesday, veteran Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s elder brother passed away.

Saba posted the bad news to her Instagram account. She wrote “Munna” with a broken heart emoji in her Instagram story. One of Saba’s close friends, Qamar Meshal Cheema, also posted the news on social media to inform her fans of the tragic news.

“This is very unfortunate and extremely shocking for me to announce that Saba’s brother has died today in the morning so everyone pls take a moment and prays for the departed soul”, she wrote.

She also prayed for her brother saying, “May Allah (SWT) grant him higher ranks in Jannah and give him family sabar to go through this loss. Ameen”.