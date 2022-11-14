ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran khan to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies if he is serious for early elections otherwise he was just politicizing irrelevant issues in public.

Talking to a Private news channel, he also held Khan sahib responsible for Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’ s postponed trip to Pakistan, adding, PTI leadership had now become a “security risk” for the country.

Imran Khan wanted to get a date of early election through “blackmailing tactics”, which is impossible as government would complete its term of period and elections will be held on right time.

He said that need of hour is that government should complete its term for the sack of better economy of the country, adding, almost 90% of development projects were completed under by PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in his tenures.

Responding a question, he further lashed out that Imran Khan and his party leaders were misusing the resources of KPK, adding, a incredible person was ruling in the Punjab whom Khan sahib himself criticized and said thief.

He also claimed that PML-N will deliver its best during the remaining time period of government and will get victory with majority seats in general elections 2023.