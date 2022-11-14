Aim and achieve: Feroze Khan

Actor Feroze Khan has urged the the people to aim for their goals and achieve them. The actor, sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, wrote that the world, industry and the desk does not belong to anyone.

He said people should set sights on their dreams and achieve them. Feroze Khan married Alizey Sultan in March 2018 and are parent of son Muhammad Sultan Khan and daughter Fatima Khan. He ended his four-year marriage in September.

The actor is one of the most prolific actors in the showbiz. The acor has worked in superhit projects namely “Chup Raho”, “Tumse Mil Kay”, “Ishqiya” and others.

He is seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial “Habs”. The drama tells the story of a loving couple who struggle to make through their misunderstandings caused by the people and unfortunate circumstances surrounding them. He plays the leading role of Basit Salman Khan, the husband of Ayesha Basit Khan (Ushna Shah). The supporting cast features Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Janice Tessa, Javed Sheikh, Anoushay Abbasi and others. It is written by Aliya Makhdoom and directed by Musaddiq Malek. “Habs” airs every Tuesday at 8pm on ARY Digital.