OIC Mission opens at new premises in Kabul

The new premises of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mission was inaugurated in Kabul on Sunday.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, resident heads of missions of the OIC member states, and representatives of the United Nations, the European Union, and other international organizations, a press release of the OIC General Secretariat said. Speaking on behalf of the OIC Secretary-General, Special Envoy Ambassador Tarig Bakheet thanked the Afghan authorities for the support and assistance as well as for providing the necessary facilities and security to the OIC Mission. He acknowledged the generous financial and material assistance received from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that enabled the relocation of the OIC Mission to the new building.

Ambassador Bakheet further reiterated that OIC would continue to fulfill the mandate entrusted to it by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. Director General of OIC Kabul Office Ambassador Mohamed Ayyash reassured the mission’s main task of channeling OIC member states’ support to Afghanistan. Afghan Minister Muttaqi welcomed the opening of the OIC new premises and assured the support of the Afghan authorities in facilitating the functioning of the OIC mission.