Loralai assistance commissioner dies in road accident

A road accident in the city claimed the life of the assistant commissioner of Loralai.

According to reports, Assistant Commissioner Jameel Ahmad Baloch was driving when his car crashed in Loralai. The assistant commissioner passed away as a result.

AC Baloch was also given the additional charge of deputy commissioner.

His body has been taken to a hospital in Quetta.

In a separate incident, five people have now died as a result of a road accident in Quetta.

In Quetta last night, a truck collided with a car close to the Kuchlak Bypass, killing four people and injuring another.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, where he later passed away from his wounds today.

The deceased were friends who had been on their way to a picnic when a truck struck their car. They were all residents of Chaman, Quetta.

On Saturday, a speeding truck struck and killed a motorcyclist on the Faisalabad GT Road near Sheikhupura.

Yousaf, the motorcyclist, was a Watoowan resident.