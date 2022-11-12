Punjab govt changes head of JIT probing Imran attack

The Punjab government changed on Friday the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan a day after the committee was formed.

The provincial interior department had initially appointed Director Inspector General (DIG) Establishment Chief Police Officer (CPO) Lahore Tariq Rustam as the head of the JIT. He has now been replaced by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram Ali.

Other members of the committee were RPO Khurram Ali, IG Investigation Punjab Branch Ehsanullah Chauhan, District Police Officer Wahari Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Naseebullah Khan.

DIG Rustam will now serve as a member of the JIT.

The JIT formed by the Punjab government will conduct a complete investigation into the Wazirabad attack and submit its report to the provincial home minister.

A day earlier, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Omer Sarfraz Cheema during a presser said that the preliminary forensic investigation revealed two people were involved in the attack on Imran Khan while two types of bullets were recovered from the containers.

He rejected the religious angle given to the attack. “In fact, religious hatred is being spread against Imran Khan. After the Wazirabad incident, an attempt has been made to spew poison against Imran Khan in Hafizabad as well,” he added.