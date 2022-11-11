The Development Endemic

The current flood crisis is a scathing reminder of Pakistan’s inadequate contingency endeavours coupled with its location at the farthest end of the hegemonic order. Most underdeveloped countries are extremely vulnerable to climate change given their substantial dependence on agriculture, and Pakistan is no exception. Large amounts of waste are imported into the country under the Basel agreement. Yet, Pakistan does not have the technology to separate recyclable waste from toxic ones, and this result in the influx of contagious fumes and polluted groundwater. While the country bears the brunt of wealthier nations’ waste dumping activities, this alone cannot absolve its authorities of the nearly non-existent emergency operations in the face of natural disasters. At present, 33 million people have been affected by the floods, with 1.45 million displaced and some 6.4 million in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. As the state machinery scrambles to execute relief and rehabilitation measures, it must also review its environmental prerogatives in order to identify policy lags and effectively deal with them. This calls for a thorough review of its environmental framework, particularly within the areas of sustainability and development, for the purposes of weaving a cohesive policy of climate resilience.

As of 2016, Pakistan has assimilated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its national development agenda. Simply put, this means that the state must consistently integrate biodiversity goals as part of development schemes and construction plans. However, current data tells a rather morbid tale of environmental destruction. For instance, from 2001 to 2021, Lahore lost 252 ha of tree cover, which is equivalent to a 16% decrease in tree cover. Furthermore, Lahore has also been reported to be the hub of 73.8 kt of carbon emissions since 2000. While infrastructure is recognised as a precondition for economic development, it is also what drives a country towards the ruins of environmental deterioration in the absence of sustainable policies. What is then needed is for respective departments to thread a framework for green, inclusive infrastructure to tackle current problems and preempt the intensity of disasters. For instance, plantation methods along canals help contain banks from overflowing in times of floods. Along with the SGDs, the Sendai Framework is ideal for providing guidelines for risk reduction, specifically in terms of design data that calls for the implementation of safety net mechanisms to bolster resilience in the face of disasters.

Localizing environmental guidelines as enunciated under the Sendai Framework and SDGs includes a swift movement in the direction of sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Sustainable infrastructures are those which are preplanned, designed, and constructed in a way that ensures economic, financial, social, and environmental (including climatic resilience) sustainability. In a broader sense, sustainable infrastructure includes a variety of initiatives with a specific focus on energy, water, and land, as well as promoting green spaces, smart technology, and the use of long-lasting sustainable materials. Located at the heart of sustainable infrastructure are prefabricated buildings (PFB), a system that intrinsically solidifies and bolsters climate resilience. Prefabrication and modular systems are not only cost-effective but are also transportable, expandable, and provide durable housing. This building system is energy efficient as it allows solar energy to be integrated into the household, such as solar panels. Another renewable resource is geothermal energy, which is integrated into prefabricated building systems. PFB uses geothermal systems, which are renewable sources of energy, for heating and cooling purposes.

A PFB is a pursuit of good bioclimatic principles as the cost associated with construction is minimal and it also reduces the carbon emissions associated with the foundation and structures. The PFB systems consume less space compared to the traditional way of constructing a building with bricks and mortar and can be assembled within a few months. The materials used in PFB are extremely durable and strong, such as precast concrete panels and light gauge steel frames; these are key in withstanding the impact of disasters.

Furthermore, the PFB construction process significantly reduces the environmental impacts of construction. These building systems can incorporate environmental measures such as solar PV systems, using bamboo wood, and recycled glass within the interior. These systems are also resistant to harsh climates; an example is Cabin Vardehaugen in Central Norway. The building was designed to avoid the cold wind. Another example is the Kyoto House in Tourre, Spain, which is a 254 m2 (2734 sq ft) house. It is a fine example of reducing energy demand during construction and building.

The dilemma of development is a nerve-wracking one-it is a constant tussle between economic progress and environmental preservation. Which do you choose and which do you forgo? Steering development through an environmental lens is perhaps what can achieve harmony between two polar opposites.

The writers are policy consultants for the Ministry of Communication & Works, Punjab.