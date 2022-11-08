The ITU Arab Regional Cybersecurity Centre (ITU-ARCC) organized the 10th Arab Regional Cyber Drill for the Arab Region.

The Cyber Drill was hosted by Oman National CERT and dedicated to National Arab CERT’s, private CERT’s, and critical sectors security operation centers.

The Cyber Drill simulates the latest trends of cyber-attacks and measures the confidence and ability of the participants through specially crafted environment engaging the participants in real-life scenarios, putting them under pressure to measure their ability to respond and communicate effectively with other stakeholders among the region’s national Computer Incident Response Teams (CIRTs) to overcome the presented obstacles and circumstances.

It aims to expose the participants from the national Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) or incident response teams, to various scenarios based on case studies and real-life situations, which provides them with an opportunity to test their skills and knowledge in responding to the evolving cyber-attack trends and techniques.

PISA-CERT led by Cyber Security Expert Muhammad Asad Ul Rehman represented Pakistan in “The 10th Arab Regional & OIC-CERT Cyber Drill”.