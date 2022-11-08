Iqbal Day: Govt restores public holiday on Nov 9

The federal government has announced a public holiday on November 9 (Wednesday – tomorrow) to mark Iqbal Day.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Sayd Tauqir Shah on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the public holiday throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Poet of the East Allama Iqbal.

It is interesting to note here that the public holiday on Iqbal Day was suspended in 2015 during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Following the 2015 decision, a petition was moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC), contending that 9th November should be observed as a public holiday in memory of the national poet.

The citizens have also lauded the decision by the federal government to restore the public holiday on Iqbal Day, stating that the great poet must be commemorated with national reverence.