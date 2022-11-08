Video: Pakistan Supporters Chat With Shoaib Akhtar. Enter ‘Shah Rukh Khan’

On Wednesday, Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first T20 World Cup semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar chatted with fans in the streets ahead of the crucial game in Sydney.

Akhtar posted the footage to social media. Akhtar can be seen in the video sitting inside his car, asking fans about the ongoing T20 World Cup.

While a couple of fans proposed modifications Pakistan could make ahead of the game against New Zealand, one of them turned out to be a major fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Akhtar’s request, the fan mouthed one of Shah Rukh’s most famous sentences from the blockbuster film ‘Baadshah.’

However, the discourse was too long, and Akhtar had to cut him off with a witty one-liner.

“Itne lambe dialogue nahi bolte, beta Shah Rukh Khan hai (Boy, he’s Shah Rukh Khan! Why are you mouthing such a long conversation? ),” Akhtar stated.

The video of the interaction has gone viral since then, garnering over 22,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

Pakistan was on the verge of crashing out of the T20 World Cup after losing their first two group games.

However, the Babar Azam-led side won their next two games to stay alive in the tournament.

While the odds were still against them, the Netherlands stunned South Africa.

Pakistan needed to win their final game against Bangladesh to secure their passage, and the 2009 T20 World Cup champions did exactly that.