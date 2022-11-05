Children in Need

Pakistan just witnessed the worst onslaught of floods in its recent history, like something out of a dystopian novel; destroying everything in the path; displacing millions and wiping out hospitals, houses, schools and places of worship. There have been no exceptions. Though the menace is finally beginning to recede, it will still take months before the water completely subsides, and an arduous journey lies ahead as people scramble to regain some semblance of normalcy amid the wreckage. Children are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As many as two million schools have been destroyed in the wake of these floods: UNICEF reports that “the tops of school buildings are only just beginning to become visible” and there appear to be no clear plans for reconstruction. Remote learning isn’t exactly an option either, considering the damage to crucial infrastructures, such as electricity poles, destroying connectivity.

Pakistan’s floods came at an ill-fated time–after a protracted pandemic that had seen school closures all across. Access to educational resources was already limited while children were only just getting re-accustomed to on-site learning. Many children are also fighting an interminable battle against water-borne diseases, such as malaria and typhoid, whereas others suffer from severe malnutrition. They are scrambling to survive in inhospitable conditions that accommodate no real space for learning.

But schools are more than just places of learning. They provide psycho-social support to children who are otherwise exposed to exploitative practices, such as child labour and forced marriages. Reports of underage flood victims being assaulted have already begun to surface. By instituting structure into lives grappling with uncertainty and chaos, schools encourage children to aspire to something beyond what they are familiar with. This is an essential skill for children living in post-disaster conditions because it creates a long-term plan for them when they have no other options. Indeed, education may be the most life-saving rehabilitative practice of all. Therefore, our children–the architects of a better tomorrow–demand all hands on deck. The state must combine its resources and work with the international community to rebuild places of learning and develop a comprehensive framework to protect children in post-disaster areas before it is too late. We cannot lose these remnant flickers of hope. *