On Friday, the Punjab police detained two more suspects in connection to an attack on Imran Khan during his sixth day of a long march in Wazirabad.

The police sources said suspects Waqas and Faisal Butt had provided a pistol to accused Naveed.

Moreover, the suspects sold pistols and bullets to accused Naveed for Rs20,000.

Both the accused Waqas and Faisal Butt were arrested from Wazirabad, police said.

According to police, the pistol was unlicensed and unnumbered.

“Four bullets have been taken out from Imran Khan’s leg after surgery by a team of highly qualified surgeons at the hospital,” a source from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital told Daily Times on condition of anonymity. The former prime minister has been allowed to move and he is likely to be discharged soon, the sources added.

Currently, Imran Khan is hospitalized at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where his condition is stable after the operation.

The attack on Imran Khan’s convoy killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped Pakistan since ‘regime change’ in April this year.

Protests erupted across the country on Thursday following the assassination attempt. PTI supporters and the general public took to the streets in all major cities in anger over the cowardly attack. PTI leader Asad Umar announced a country-wide protest after Friday prayers. “The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

As per details, Imran Khan is expected address to the nation today to take the masses into confidence over the Wazirabad gun attack on the PTI rally.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that PTI has given the call for a nationwide strike after Friday prayers.