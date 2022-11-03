The seventh day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ will resume from Wazirabad’s Kot Khizri at 1 pm today.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the anti-government long march that started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 29, 2022. This is Imran Khan’s second long march this year.

According to PTI, the party chief Imran Khan will be spending the seventh day of his long march in Wazirabad.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI will spend the day 7 of Haqeeqi Azadi March in Wazirabad today.#پاکستان_بچاؤ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/KXfRaEgG5Y — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Day 6 of long march

Addressing many participants on day 6 of the long march, Imran said one should not think that this march would conclude after reaching Islamabad, adding that his movement would continue for even 10 months.

The former premier said the ruling coalition was scared because PTI has won Pakistan’s match, adding that the authorities were “shivering” as the march was nearing Islamabad.

Imran Khan reiterated that he would not accept the incumbent government “at any cost” and would rather die than “bow down before these thieves”.

Yesterday was another historic day of the Haqeeqi Azadi March!

Highlights from the day 6 via @waniaahmeds #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/hY9oeVKJNt — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan’s questions

The PTI chief said he wanted answers to some questions — who killed journalist Arshad Sharif; who forced Arshad Sharif to leave Dubai; who inflicted torture on Azam Swati; who was threatening journalists in the country; who had imposed thieves over Pakistan and who did US Ambassador address in the cipher.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said that as per the new schedule Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will reach Rawalpindi by November 10. The PTI long march was earlier scheduled to enter Islamabad by November 4.