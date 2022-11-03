Pakistan Pavilion Dazzles at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference 2022

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), one of the world’s most influential energy sector event, is taking place from October 31 to November 03 2022 in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), United Arab Emirates, under the patronage of President of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan’s leading national oil and gas companies, PIP and Ministry of Energy [Petroleum Division] are being featured prominently in this event by setting up a grand Pakistan Pavilion which was spread over 90 square meters showcasing Pakistan and its upstream, midstream, and downstream energy sectors in vibrant style. The theme of the Pakistan Pavilion is ‘Pakistan – A Gateway to Energy Investments’. The exquisitely created Pavilion is providing the Pakistan’s oil and gas professionals an exceptional opportunity to network and explore new business opportunities, encourage foreign direct investment in the country, promote Government’s investor friendly policies and enhance country’s overall image. The objective of Pakistan participation in ADIPEC 2022 is to boost the soft image of Pakistan and encourage FDI in the country. Participating companies from Pakistan includes MPCL, GHPL, PRL, PARCO, PAPCO, PPL, PSO, OGDCL, SNGPL with Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) as a focal point of the industry, under the patronage of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). The top officials of these companies representing their respective organizations at the Pakistan Pavilion and holding B2B meetings at the event. Pakistan Pavilion & participation is receiving extensive appreciation by the national and international oil & gas community in Pakistan and UAE.

MUSADIK MASOOD MALIK , MINISTER OF STATE (PETROLEUM DIVISION) spoke at the Ministerial Session titled ‘Geopolitics of today: how the energy industry is navigating through change, took place on 31st October 31, 2022 at the ADIPEC. ADIPEC is a unique and significant yearly event for the oil and gas industry in the region which provides an excellent networking opportunity for all the stakeholders with avenues for business prospects.