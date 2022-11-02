Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Wednesday’s matches in Group 2 (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate):

Group 1

New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 2.233

England 4 2 1 1 5 0.547

Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.304

Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457

Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544

Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 2 -0.718

Group 2

India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730

South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 2.772

Bangladesh 4 2 4 0 4 -1.276

Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313

Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.765

Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals