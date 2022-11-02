Losing the game of fear

Fear has strange dynamics. It vanishes after reaching its peak. The resilience towards fear breeds heroes. With political polarization and unprecedented public support for Imran Khan, who is ruling two-thirds of Pakistan, the federal government and its support mechanism were left with no other option but to explore the dark side of terror and fear. After violating the people’s freedom of speech, the nation witnessed the brutal victimization of political prisoners, descending Pakistan’s politics to its lowest low.

After making custodian torture a norm, the nation experienced the horrors of losing a gym with the sad and mysterious demise of the Arshed Sharif. Many journalists left the country as they felt threatened and insecure in their own country.

Freedom of speech has always been consistently compromised in Pakistan’s politics, irrespective of democratic rule or dictatorship. Alarmingly what we are witnessing now is unprecedented and unparalleled. Sadly, the global human rights flag bearers observed criminal silence. Furthermore, the role of the so-called independent journalists is shady as well. Their political commitments are so strong that it dominates their moral and ethical standards.

The forced regime and its backup mechanism have trashed all the religious, social, and cultural values by enduring third-degree torture followed by sexual abuse and molestation, leaving the nation stunned in despair. In addition, Arshad Sharif’s death is clustered with the smog of suspicion and mystery. The answers are breeding more questions.

Such ventures’ purpose and goal are to create an atmosphere of fear and terror. The PDM government and its support mechanism consider Imran Khan supporters’ posh and non-serious gatherings, which lack commitment and focus. Moreover, they want to limit information flow. Endeavors that are destined to fail.

Arshad Sharif’s death, the humiliating Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati and Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, the breaking of Dr. Shahbaz Gill, tormenting journalists like Imran Riaz Khan, Jameel Farooqui, and Sami Abraham, and many more could serve three purposes. One it can deliver something substantial which can be handy is setting a decisive blow to Imran Khan’s politics. It can shun all the forceful and critical voices. Additionally, it can create an air of fear among PTI supporters. With this political victimization and countless journalists’ quest to survive, the PTI supporters will think twice before going beyond a certain limit in Khan’s support. But is this strategy delivering what it is aiming for?

Imran Khan has emerged as a unique phenomenon in Pakistan’s politics. His followers trust and believe him unconditionally. Limiting his political presence is impossible and will create anarchy in the country as he is Pakistan’s only unifying political force. People’s reaction to the Toshakhana reference verdict, as per Article-63 (A), was nothing less than a surprise for the forced regime. Even after all the efforts to mesmerize them with fear and terror, they came out multiple times in great numbers to support, protect and encourage their leader. Not only that, the nation united and mourned a martyr, Arshed Sharif, without thinking of any consequences.

The political atmosphere is boiling with no possible reconciliation. There is an ample possibility of a nonpolitical force maneuvering the situation in a direction that can damage our political canvas and serve the invisible forces in the long run. Imran Khan has tactfully bypassed all the taps. In this case, Imran Khan has over-smarted them by avoiding confrontation, but now the movement has progressed to the next level.

To the government’s surprise, people like Arshed Sharif, Imran Riaz Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, and Dr. Shahbaz Gill have emerged as an icon of resistance against the fascist forced regime. Seeing one of the most loved journalists in a coffin or an asthmatic commoner, accused unless proven guilty, brought to court in a wheelchair, breathless, screaming for oxygen, was enough to set the nation free from the shackles of fear.

Imran Khan has opted for a unique strategy for the long march. Ideally, the leaders prefer to ride the momentum once attained. Contrary to that, Imran Khan gathers his people daily, creating the same impact, more like a snowball effect. Negotiation offers and strange, unprecedented explanations reflect the horrors of the endeavors.

It is time for the power hubs to harmonize their strategies with the people’s pulse before it is too late. They have tried to explain themselves, but actions speak louder than words. Suppressing freedom of speech and political victimization reinforces people’s commitment to Imran Khan’s narrative.

Indeed only a sovereign, free, fair, and just Pakistan can preserve our snatched rights. Arshad Sharif’s courageous demise, Shahbaz Gill’s ironfisted mishandling, and repeated efforts to silence journalists like Imran Riaz Khan or disrespect Muhammad Azam Khan Swati have helped PTI followers pass that barrier of fear and become fearless, courageous, and brave. Seems like the PDM-forced regime and its support mechanism are losing terribly in this game of fear.