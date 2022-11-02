Lahore has once again become the most polluted city in the world with its Air Quality Index as high as 365.

According to the data released by the Air Quality Index on Wednesday, Lahore topped the list of the dirtiest cities in the world with a concentration of lung-damaging Airborne Particulate Matter (PM) in the atmosphere as high as 365.

The ratio of air quality index recorded in different areas of the city is as follows: DHA Phase 8, 486; Syed Maratib Ali Road, 406; DHA Phase 2, 388; Shahdara, 371; Kot Lakhpat 367; and US Consulate 367.

Health experts have advised citizens to take precautionary measures in view of pollution in the air and wear masks.

Meanwhile, the city temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius.

During the next 24 hours, the minimum temperature of the city will remain at 18 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature at 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the Metrological office, there is no chance of rain in the next 2 to 3 days.

The Global Alliance on Health and Pollution estimated in 2019 that 128,000 Pakistanis die annually due to air pollution-related illnesses. Decision-makers have been slow to react to the pollution problem.

According to the report of the Air Quality Life Index in 2021, Pakistan has become the fourth most polluted country in the world. About 210 million people in Pakistan are affected by pollution. Due to pollution, the average age of Pakistani citizens is decreasing by 3 to 4 years.

There are several factors that are responsible for the decline in air quality in Pakistan cities. The major factors are included: vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, fossil fuel-fired power plants, the burning of waste materials, and coal being burned by thousands of brick kilns.