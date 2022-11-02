Alizey submits fake evidence, alleges Feroze Khan’s lawyer

Feroze Khan and Alizey Sultan’s divorce has taken several unexpected turns. Feroze Khan angrily denied the domestic violence allegations when Alizey Sultan openly announced her divorce from him on social media with the domestic abuse allegations.

Following the court session, Feroze Khan’s counsel spoke to the media and said that Alizey had’misled’ the court because of the evidence.

He claimed that she told the court that her case was bogus. “Her eyes were inflamed from an eye infection,” he continued.

In a television interview, Alizey’s brother Ahsan Raza responded against Feroze’s counsel, alleging that the documents and proof were not faked as Feroze’s lawyer claimed.

He said that we have enough photos that we don’t want to display. We also didn’t want to release the previous photos, but since court documents are always made available to the public, that is why the pictures got public.

Addressing the allegation of eye allergy, Alizey’s brother said that eyes do not swell in this manner when someone has an eye allergy. He then said that we will provide the court with all available evidence in order to get justice.

On this occasion, Alizey’s lawyer also talked to the media and said that Alizey has no objection to her children meeting with their father, but the children are terrified due to abuse from their mother.

Pertinent to note that the court has allowed Feroze to meet his children but under some conditions.