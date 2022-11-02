Maheen Siddique and Azaan Sami Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Starlet Maheen Siddique shared a clip of dancing with alleged beau Azaan Sami Khan in the latest clips, in which duo can be seen showing their ultimate moves.

The Dobara actor reportedly attended a wedding ceremony of a close friend where she was filmed performing on a Bollywood classic song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua.

Maheen shared the clips in the story section on Instagram. In the clip, the alleged lovebirds, who dressed up to the nines, got applause from the people.

Earlier, speculations have started doing rounds regarding heartthrob and singer Azaan Sami Khan and rising star Maheen Siddiqui.

The two stars fell under the radar after the netizens noticed that the Ishq e Laa actress wasn’t shying away from declaring his love for the Dobara actress through his Instagram activity.

All these are rumours and nothing has been confirmed by either of the two actors.

Moreover, some people in the majority are saying that the two are just good friends or cousins.