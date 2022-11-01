Daily Times

USD to PKR Exchange rate – 1 Nov 2022, other currencies

On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.5.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs224.5 to Rs226.5.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
1-Nov-22 PKR 220 PKR 220.5
The local currency closed at Rs220.89 per dollar on Monday.
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.68 30.93
EUR  Euro EUR 230 232
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.22 1.27
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 61.9 62.5
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 65.5 66.1
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 267 269.5

