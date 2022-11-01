USD to PKR Exchange rate – 1 Nov 2022, other currencies

On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.5. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs224.5 to Rs226.5. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 1-Nov-22 PKR 220 PKR 220.5 The local currency closed at Rs220.89 per dollar on Monday. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 30.68 30.93 Euro EUR 230 232 Japanese Yen JPY 1.22 1.27 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.9 62.5 U.A.E Dirham AED 65.5 66.1 UK Pound Sterling GBP 267 269.5