In view of the arrival of the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Wazirabad, a holiday was announced Tuesday for the schools and colleges along the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

According to official sources, the decision to announce a holiday for the schools and colleges adjacent to the GT Road in Wazirabad was taken in view of the security of the children.

It is to be noted here that the long march of the PTI is likely to enter Wazirabad on its fifth day on Tuesday.