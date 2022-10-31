Gujranwala turns into ‘no-go’ area ahead of PTI long march

Prior to the arrival of the PTI’s long march in the city, Gujranwala had essentially become a no-go area reported on Monday.

Exams have reportedly been postponed due to the city’s educational institutions, particularly those along the GT Road, being closed.

On the other hand, since markets are also closed, people are experiencing significant inconvenience.

As a result of the death of Sadaf Naeem, a female reporter for a private TV channel, who fell off former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container and was crushed under it at Muridke, not far from Gujranwala, the PTI’s long march was unable to continue yesterday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan resumed the party’s long march day 4 from Kamoke today.

Today’s march will see the participants make their way to Aimanabad. According to Musarat Cheema, a spokesman for the CM Punjab, Imran Khan will stay in Gujranwala tonight.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his supporters on the fourth day of his party’s long march to Islamabad.

On Monday (today), PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached Sadaf Naeem’s residence.

The PTI chief has arrived to condole the family of the deceased reporter. It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has halted the third day’s activities in solidarity after a female reporter passed away during a long march.

Sadaf Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, died after being crushed under PTI’s container while its long march was headed toward Kamoki from GT Road Lahore.

Following the incident, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced stopping the march yesterday and said it will continue tomorrow.