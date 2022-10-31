Daily Times

Monday, October 31, 2022


Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan – 31 Oct 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

On Monday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220.25 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.75.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs225 to Rs228.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
31Oct 22 PKR 220.25 PKR 220.75
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.56 30.81
EUR  Euro EUR 229 231
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.21
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 61.5 62.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 65.4 66
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 266 269

