Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘genuinely worried’

Royal expert Richard Palmer told Express UK, the monarch is concerned that Harry’s tell-all book could dilute the message of major royal events, adding that Charles is ‘genuinely worried’ about the impact Spare could have on his attempts to establish himself as the new King.

Palmer said: “I think they’re genuinely worried about it.”

He further said, “If you’re planning a big announcement, if you’re planning an overseas tour, whatever, and this gets in the way, it completely dilutes your message and everything you stand for. if you’re not careful. I think there’s genuine worry.”

Prince Harry will release his memoir titled Spare on 10th January 2023, his publisher confirmed last week.

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,” Penguin Random House said on Twitter.