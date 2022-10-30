Moeed Pirzada left Pakistan because of threats?

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Moeed Pirzada has left Pakistan and flew to the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday.

The senior journalist confirmed in his vlog on youtube channel that he has left Pakistan and is currently in the UK. He denied about any threats behind leaving Pakistan and said he is there for other chores.

Moeed Pirzada also said he has returned to his Vlogs after four days of a break as he was continuously traveling.

Moeed Pirzada is a Pakistani political commentator, geostrategic analyst and television news journalist. He has interviewed many politicians from many different countries and has written columns for national newspapers.

Pirzada obtained his MBBS at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, and subsequently secured 17th position in the CSS examination. It may be noted that senior journalists Arshad Sharif and Sabir Shakir after the registration of several FIRs and alleged threats left Pakistan.

Arshad Sharif was martyred in Kenya, while the probe into the incident was underway.