Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were only possible if it held a dialogue with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) without placing any conditions.

“We are not in favour of early elections and it is clear that the incumbent Assembly will complete its tenure. However, leadership[PDM] would look into it further, but it is essential that all parties, including PTI, have to accept the existence of each other, “he said while responding to various questions on Twitter Space.

The minister said that PML-N wanted early elections in the past, but it decided to go with the majority after sitting with allied parties and listening to their arguments.

He said that politicians accommodate each other and have a flexible attitude, but the PTI leadership lacked political maturity as a “weird person” had entered into politics, who never understood politics and democratic principles.

Minister said that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy when the PML-N assumed power, which salvaged the country from economic default.

“Under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister, the finance minister is working hard to provide maximum relief to the people of Pakistan,” he maintained.

The minister reminded us that the army is an important institution of the country and no individual can be allowed to demonstrate an irresponsible attitude towards the said institution.

“As an institution, it has been made clear that the armed forces will remain apolitical and perform their constitutional role, which is really appreciable and endorses the stance of the PML-N and its allies,” the minister added.

He said the presence of PML-N on social media would be made more effective and people would be properly informed about the steps taken for their relief.

The propaganda of PTI would also be countered through this platform [Twitter] in a more effective manner, he added.

The minister also rebuked allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati regarding his torture.

He said that Swati committed contempt of two institutions in his tweet, adding that the PTI leadership was just hurling allegations and propagating against state institutions. He said that no false cases had been registered against anyone during their tenure and that the case against Swati was filed by the FIA over a highly objectionable tweet.

The minister said Azam Swati was treated according to the law and even medical facilities were provided to him properly.

Regarding PTI’s long march, the interior minister said the red zone was a red line for any such gatherings.

The minister said any untoward situation would be dealt with heavy-handedness as no one was above the law.

He stated that Imran’s long march had been rejected and that 20,000 to 30,000 people were expected in Islamabad.

However, the PM had constituted a seven-member committee to guide him over the situation related to the long march, which would be allowed to gather only at the place designated by the courts, Rana Sanaullah maintained.

He said that no group or the armed crowd would be allowed to make the state hostage and their nefarious desires would be dealt with an iron hand.

Meanwhile, the minister said that there was no proposal under consideration to impose Governor’s Rule in Punjab.