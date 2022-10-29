KP wildlife dept declares two more hunting areas of Abbottabad

The areas around Malkan and Chamhad in Abbottabad district were officially given the status of the game reserve. The Secretary Forest Department, Wildlife and Environment has issued a notification giving the status of official hunting grounds to Abbottabad Union Council Garhi Phalgaran, Bandi Attai Khan area Malkan and surrounding areas and Union Council Chamhad.

Field in-charges Wildlife Department, Havelian Range Abdul Manan and Alam Zeb Khan, while talking to the representative about the establishment of Malkan hunting ground on Friday said that in order to protect the wildlife and their environment in the region, the local representative organization passed a resolution and the area had been officially given the status of a hunting ground.

Abdul Manan further said that to discourage illegal hunting and to promote healthy activities like hunting under the prescribed laws and regulations and protect the natural resources of the area in collaboration with the people, the revenues obtained should be used for their welfare in consultation with the representative organization of both game reserves as 80 percent of the money allocated for hunting permits will be spent in the same area.

The Field In-charge Wildlife Department said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in illegal hunting by establishing an official hunting ground in Havelian Wildlife Range where legal hunting would be encouraged.

He said that a large number of protected birds and animals were found in Havelian and surrounding areas, the hunting of which is completely prohibited and the provincial government has fixed the punishments and heavy fines for hunting these birds, the teams of the department against illegal hunting are patrolling day and night in the region to protect them.

Alam Zeb Khan said that wildlife is our national asset and their protection is the collective responsibility of society, he also requested people to keep an eye on their surroundings and discourage elements that destroy the natural environment, inform the field staff of the department in time so that such elements are brought to justice.

He further said that during the current year, hunting permits would not be issued in Malkan and Chamhad hunting grounds so that the number of birds in these areas could increase and the required number of permits would be issued for the next year.

The Field In-charge said that Abbottabad division has taken practical steps to prevent poaching in Abbottabad district and in this regard, heavy fines have been imposed on the violators in recent days.