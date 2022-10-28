Washington: “Pakistani women leaders are proving to be change agents in transforming society with their talent and expertise in the latest technologies. Their skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are not only being appreciated within the country but are also attracting international attention,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

“Your innovative solutions, creativity and vision would help us overcome serious challenges such as climate change,” Ambassador Masood Khan continued.

Masood Khan made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Pakistan women leaders who are currently visiting the United States on a State Department’s TechWomen Program.

The program empowers, connects and supports the next generation of women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) from across the world by providing them the access and opportunity needed to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and inspire women and girls in their communities.

This year six (06) brilliant Pakistani women leaders were selected from Pakistan to be part of 108 participants from 22 different countries.

The delegation comprised of Ms. Shehnaz Zakia, Associate Curator working currently with Pakistan Museum of Natural History/ Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad, Dr. Amara Dar, Assistant Professor in Chemistry University of the Punjab Lahore, Sadaf Gul, Computer-Graphics expert and AI enthusiast, Anum Sadiq, Co-Founder of Deveining’s, Sadaf Shah, Drilling and Completions Engineer, and Syeda Ramla Hassan, Co-Founder of TresLogics, a new software company aimed at transforming businesses through technology.

The Ambassador congratulated women leaders on being selected for the program and getting an opportunity to represent the country in their respective areas in the United States.

Discussing the challenges faced by the country, especially climate change, Masood Khan urged the participants to put into service technology-based solutions in creating better awareness and preparedness to deal with the challenges of climate change.

Appreciating the utility of programs like TechWomen, the Ambassador advised the participants to use the opportunity as a platform to further build their networks and forge robust professional linkages with the area experts of their respective fields.

“The United States remains the leader of the world in advanced sciences and latest technologies. Such opportunities must be fully utilized for self-development as well as strengthening people of people linkages,” the Ambassador continued.

The participants shared their experiences during their stay in the United States and their interactions with their US counterparts and mentors.

