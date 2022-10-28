Daily Times

USD to PKR Exchange rate – 28 Oct 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

For the third session in a row, the Pakistani rupee lost its value against the US dollar by another rupee in interbank trade on Friday, continuing its losing run amid political uncertainty.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate on Friday was Rs222.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 223.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs225.35 to Rs223.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
 28Oct 22 PKR 222.5 PKR 223

However, yesterday the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs221.50.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.56 30.81
EUR  Euro EUR 224.5 226.6
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.21
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 59.8 60.4
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 260 262.5

