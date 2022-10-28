USD to PKR Exchange rate – 28 Oct 2022, other currencies

For the third session in a row, the Pakistani rupee lost its value against the US dollar by another rupee in interbank trade on Friday, continuing its losing run amid political uncertainty. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate on Friday was Rs222.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 223. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs225.35 to Rs223. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 28Oct 22 PKR 222.5 PKR 223 However, yesterday the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs221.50. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 30.56 30.81 Euro EUR 224.5 226.6 Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.21 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.8 60.4 U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65 UK Pound Sterling GBP 260 262.5