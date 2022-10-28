Women varisity Faisalabad to have new depts

The Government College Women University Faisalabad will launch two new departments including the Mass Communication and the Allied Sciences for the new BS programs. The university syndicate approved the setup of new departments in its 17th meeting held with its chairman Dr Shahid Munir. The syndicate also allowed new associate degree programs including BS Forensic Sciences, BS Bio Technology, Information Technology and Cyber Security. The Mass Communication and the Allied Sciences departments will offer degrees of BS Mass Communication, BS Medical Lab Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Doctor of Physical Therapy and post graduate diploma in Nephrology. The university vice chancellor Dr Robina Farooq, VC University of Education Lahore, Dr Talat Naseer, vC University of Home Economics Dr Kanwal Ameen and others joined the meeting which also approved different agenda items.