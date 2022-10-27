Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, October 27, 2022


USD to PKR rate – 27 Oct 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

On Thursday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220.7 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.2.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs223 to Rs226.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
27Oct 22 PKR 220.7 PKR 221.2

However, yesterday the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs220.68.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89
EUR  Euro EUR 225 227
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.12 1.18
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64 64.7
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 259.5 262

Submit a Comment