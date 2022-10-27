USD to PKR rate – 27 Oct 2022, other currencies

On Thursday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220.7 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.2.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs223 to Rs226.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 27Oct 22 PKR 220.7 PKR 221.2