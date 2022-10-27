Burkina establishes ‘government on war footing’: PM

Burkina Faso’s new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation’s territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state.

“It’s a government on a war footing that has been formed. It’s not a gala dinners government,” Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela said.

He was speaking after the first cabinet meeting chaired by Captain Ibrahim Traore, who seized power earlier this month. “The main and priority objective is securing the territory,” Tembela said. “The second will be to do what is needed to improve the quality of life for the Burkina people,” he said. The third aim will be to “improve the system of governance,” he added.

“Every Burkinabe who calls himself a patriot can contribute,” the prime minister said.