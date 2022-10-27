Armenian PM says to meet Azerbaijan leader in Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday he would travel to Russia next week for a summit with President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian news agencies reported.

“There is an invitation from the Russian President to hold a tripartite meeting in Sochi on October 31. I have confirmed my participation,” Pashinyan was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying to Armenian lawmakers.

He added that he did not know if Baku had also confirmed the meeting. Pashinyan said the three leaders will discuss the issues around “stability and security” in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave of Azerbaijan.