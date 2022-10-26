ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a two-member team to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif from Kenya police and relevant authorities.

The revised notification about the members of the team states that it would comprise of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director/DIG (Police) Athar Wahid, Intelligence Bur­eau (IB) Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid which would leave for Kenya to probe the incident.

The notification said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya will facilitate the aforementioned visit. This team will submit its report to the Interior Division.

Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the team would depart for Kenya immediately to ascertain the facts of the case and would submit a report to the ministry. In Arshad Sharif case, the investigation team will look into the role of a person connected to a private channel in Pakistan in the gold smuggling business in Kenya.

The investigation team will examine the complete reasons and motivations behind Arshad Sharif’s departure from Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai to Kenya.

After the confession of a political figure, the investigation team will also examine the factors that forced Arshad Sharif to travel from Pakistan to Dubai and back to Kenya.