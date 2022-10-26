CAA team meets EASA in order to lift ban on PIA flights to Europe

In order to lift the restriction on Pakistan International Airlines‘ (PIA) flights to Europe, a five-member team from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) met with representatives of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Brussels.

The CAA team informed the EASA representatives during the discussion about the strict requirements, including safety oversight and pilot license and registration, for the restoration of PIA flights to European countries.

The EASA officials asked questions from the CAA team about the steps that had been taken by the aviation authorities in Pakistan. They also sought written evidence from the CAA team in this regard.

The EASA officials will inform the CAA authorities in a few days about their satisfaction with the steps taken for the restoration of the PIA flights to European countries.

The EASA officials will also arrive in Pakistan to visit the PIA and the CAA if they are satisfied with the steps taken by the aviation authorities of Pakistan.

According to sources, it will take more time for PIA to resume its flights to European countries.

It should be noted that the EASA authorities have not yet expressed satisfaction with the CAA briefings regarding the reinstatement of PIA flights to European countries since July 2020.