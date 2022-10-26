Neelam Muneer receives love for ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’

Film and TV A-lister, Neelam Muneer Khan has garnered love and acclaim for her performance as Rabi in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’.

Neelam Muneer took to her official handle on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a new click of herself. The celebrity captioned the monochromatic close-up shot with the name of her currently on-air drama – ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ in Urdu.

A huge fanbase of Khan on the social platform showered their love on the celeb with thousands of likes on the Instagram post, as well as numerous comments to praise her stellar performance in ‘Pyar Deewangi hai’.

Have a look at what netizens had to say about Khan’s theatrics. just love love your performance in #pyaardeewangihai and the previous episode literally made us all cry !! can’t wait for more episodes

Your performance as rabi is phenomenal… What a perfect performance…. Absolute killing the world …. Loved every bit and inch of every episode ….

Love this drama so much. What an impactful performance by Ma’am Neelam Muneer

You are ruling our hearts as rabi . Apki performance uff amazing amazing Khan essays the lead character of Rabi in the serial – which airs in prime time every Monday. ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ follows the tale of Rabi and her cousin-fiance Mateen, while some uncontrollable incidents pulled the two apart. Written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, the play also stars Sami Khan, Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Nida Khan, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali.