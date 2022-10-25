Govt to launch National Drug Use Survey

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is all set to launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 on Wednesday with the financial support of U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

In 2012 and 2013, UNODC in collaboration with Ministry of Narcotics Control and other national stakeholders had conducted the national survey on drug use to estimate the extent and patterns of drug use in Pakistan.

The overall results of the survey revealed that approximately 6 per cent of the population – 9 per cent of adult male population and 2.9 per cent of the adult female population – equivalent to 6.7 million people had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the year preceding to the survey.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti will be the chief guest of the launch of survey. The launch will be co-chaired by Federal Secretary Humaira Ahmed and will be attended by counterparts, senior government officials, international community, representatives of private-sector associations, development partners, academia, ambassadors, diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies.