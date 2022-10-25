Over Rs36b set aside for 10 uplift schemes. The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved 10 developmental schemes of industries and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs36.52 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 22nd PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs23,982.702 million, Establishment of Excellence Hub(s) in the Field of Renewable Energy (Govt Apprenticeship Training Centre, Township, Lahore and Govt. College of Technology, Taxila, District Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs904.98 million, Establishment of New Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat.

Revised at the cost of Rs4,107.96 million, Re- Construction of Road from Mianwali – DI Khan Road at Chashma Lake to Allu Wali Piplan Kallourkot Road (Old Sher Shah Soori Road) length eight km in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs1,418.99 million, reconstruction and widening of metalled road from Sanjarpur (old KLP Road) to Tillu Road (Walhar Morr) via Walhar and Bindoor, length 12.7km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs872.391 million, reconstruction of metalled road from Sadiqabad to Waderay Di Chakki, length 10.5km, Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs714.093 million.