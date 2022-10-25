Sonya Hussayn files legal case against Urwa Hocane. Pakistani actor and model Sonya Hussayn sent Urwa Hocane a legal notice due to “breach in contract”. As she was not paid her contractual dues being the lead actor of Tich Button.

The legal notice was shared with Images, The Saraab actor’s legal team addressed the matter and reminding Urwa that she was in a contractual relation with a client. The shooting of the film Tich Button begun on February nd, 2020 and ended on June 5th, 2020. The notice states that Sonya despite being in exceptional circumstances like COVID-19 performed her part. However, despite requests and many reminders her dues were not paid which left her with the last and only option to send a legal notice.

Sonya Hussayn demanded Rs. 5 million as payment. She was paid Rs. 500,000 which was just a portion of the formerly agreed amount according to the signed contract.

The actor is also demanding Rs. 5 million for the general damages on account of distress, dismay, mental torture, humiliation and embarrassment. The amount is demanded within 14 days of the notice for the “undesirable and unwanted circumstances” created by Urwa.

Tich Button is an upcoming Pakistani Film production by Urwa Hocane. The film stars actors: Sonya hussayn, Feroz Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Marina Khan, Mahoom Ahmed Bilal and many others. Moreover, the film is set to release in theatres on October 28th, 2022.

Under auspices of Salman Iqbal Films, and Shooting Star Studios, Muhammad Jarjees Seja and Urwa Hocane are responsible for the production of the film directed by Qasim Ali Mureed. According to many sources Sonya said she will not be attending any promotional events for the film, including the very trailer launch.