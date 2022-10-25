Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 25 Oct 2022, other currencies

On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs219.8 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.3.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs223 to Rs225.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 25Oct 22 PKR 219.8 PKR 220.3 USD (DOLLAR) PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES) 1USD Rs220

However, yesterday the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs220.41, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.