Tuesday, October 25, 2022


Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 25 Oct 2022, other currencies

On Tuesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs219.8 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.3.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs223 to Rs225.

DATE BUYING SELLING
25Oct 22 PKR 219.8 PKR 220.3

 

However, yesterday the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs220.41, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87
EUR  Euro EUR 219.4 221.6
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.17
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 63.5 64.1
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 253.25 258.8

