Chandler from Friends reveals he was denied medical help when his colon exploded

Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed that a rehab clinic tried to stop him from seeking medical help when his colon exploded because they thought he was trying to get drugs.

The 53-year-old actor said the hospital refused to treat him while he was in agonising pain because he’s famous. The star was given just a two percent chance of survival when an opioid addiction caused his colon to burst and left him in a coma for two weeks.

The actor was then admitted to the hospital where he lapsed into a coma, contracted pneumonia and his colon exploded. After surviving the night against all odds, Matthew’s loved ones were told he needed to be transferred somewhere which has specialist equipment to keep him alive.

Matthew penned in the new book he spent around $ 9 million trying to get sober and recently celebrated 18 months of sobriety. He added Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking and was a constant source of support.