The planned assassination

“Lest there was any doubt it was a planned assassination. Mofa and others please stop giving us the official lie from Kenya with an ever changing story. We know, you know so don’t in our time of grief add to our anger also.

Let there be no confusion, Arshad Sharif was murdered by a sniper bullet to his head. It was not an accident as is now being floated. He had told me head money had been put on his life so he had to leave Pak. Later he said he had to leave Dubai bec they had traced him there too.

He was pursued by our State & driven out of Pak till his targeted murder in Kenya. This is Barrister Shoaib one of his closest friends confirming what many of us knew. At the very least decency should be shown by those who drove him out of Pak to remain silent. Hypocrisy hurts.”