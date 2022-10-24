Imran granted interim bail in Section 144 violation case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the case of violating Section 144 and interfering in the affairs of the state.

Imran Khan appeared before the ATC for a hearing of the case that had been registered against him two days ago on the charge of violating Section 144 and interfering in state affairs.