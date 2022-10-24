President, PM grieved over death of journalist Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed profound shock and grief over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president termed the death of Arshad Sharif a “great loss to journalism and Pakistan”. He prayed that may the soul of Arshad Sharif rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Arshad Sharif. “I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death,” he said. He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif. “May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” he said.

Senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in the wee hours of Monday in Kenya. The Kenyan police termed it a case of ‘mistaken identity’, reported Kenyan newspaper The Star.

After Arshad Sharif and his driver allegedly violated a roadblock established to check on vehicles using the route, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered the interior and foreign secretaries to contact the family of journalist Arshad Sharif who was allegedly shot dead in Kenya.

While hearing a petition filed to investigate the alleged murder of Arshad Sharif, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered both secretaries to immediately appoint representatives to contact the family of the deceased.

Arshad was shot dead by the police Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case while travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town, reported Kenyan newspaper The Star citing law enforcement officials.

“We had an incident of shooting which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist. We will release more information later,” a police officer told The Star.