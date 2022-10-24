Daily Times

Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 24 Oct 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

On Monday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220.85 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.35.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs223 to Rs225.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
24 Oct 22 PKR 220.855 PKR 221.35

 

USD  USD (DOLLAR) pkr.static.40871d6727f4a82f689a7082c2bbae801  PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES)
1USD Rs220.85

The Pakistani rupee gained a few paisas in its value against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday. The previous week’s closing of the PKR was Rs220.84.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87
EUR  Euro EUR 217.6 219.8
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.17
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 61.2 61.9
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 249.5 252

 

 

