On Monday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220.85 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.35. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs223 to Rs225. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 24 Oct 22 PKR 220.855 PKR 221.35 USD (DOLLAR) PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES) 1USD Rs220.85 The Pakistani rupee gained a few paisas in its value against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday. The previous week’s closing of the PKR was Rs220.84. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87 Euro EUR 217.6 219.8 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.17 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7 U.A.E Dirham AED 61.2 61.9 UK Pound Sterling GBP 249.5 252