Shehbaz felicitates Xi on re-election

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the third term. The president, on his Twitter handle, extended his heartiest congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as CPC General Secretary, and the best wishes for his health and happiness. “He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China,” the president posted in a tweet. On his Twitter handle the prime minister posted “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term.” The prime minister further said that it was a glowing tribute to President Xi’s sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China. The prime minister was one of the first world leaders who had sent a message of congratulation to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as party’s secretary general.