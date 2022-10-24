Software engineer gang-raped in India

A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly gang-raped by 10 men while out for a nighttime stroll with a male partner at the remote football field of Chaibasa in India’s Jharkhand state, Indian media reported.

According to the police, the friend was also beaten by the suspects, adding that three youths have been rounded up who will be interrogated. The recent spate of horrific crimes against women in the Indian state now includes the gang-rape. A 22-year-old woman was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend in the Dumka area earlier this month after she declined his marriage proposal. A young girl was burned alive by her jilted lover in August while she slept in her bedroom in Dumka.

The victim in Friday’s incident, who is a tech company employee working from home, stated that 10 men approached the couple when they were taking a stroll at aerodrome ground at around 7.30pm and raised objections to their presence there. “Two boys suddenly started beating my friend and they sexually assaulted me thereafter,” she said in her police complaint. She was so close to passing out when the assailants fled. She managed to gather herself, according to police, and made it to a nearby store where she made a call to her parents. According to West Singbhum SP Ashutosh Shekhar, a FIR has been lodged, an SIT will look into the matter, and a psychologist has been asked to provide the woman with counselling.

“She claimed to be able to spot the offenders. She returned home last night but was taken back to the hospital for additional testing to strengthen the case.” The woman admitted to authorities that she and her friends had also visited the aerodrome grounds two or three days prior. Numerous youngsters gather there to play football and hang out, according to reports, while local women avoid the desolate playfield after dark, according to the villagers. It will be difficult to find the offenders immediately, the officer predicted. “It’s possible that young people who had come here to play football from other towns or blocks perpetrated the crime. We are investigating the case from every angle.”